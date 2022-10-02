Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $25.18 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,887 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 1,515,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,104. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.