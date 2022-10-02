Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $37.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $37,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. 10,991,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

