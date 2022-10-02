Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $539,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $57.85. 3,585,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.