Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,397 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 552,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,545. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $88.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96.

