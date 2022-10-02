Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.40. 2,543,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average is $243.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

