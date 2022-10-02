Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $231,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $222,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 22.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 738,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,341,000 after acquiring an additional 191,268 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

Hess Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,126. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

