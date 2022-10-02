Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $23.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $23,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 363,726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.48. 4,024,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

