Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after buying an additional 1,639,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after buying an additional 1,609,638 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 684,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,514. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

