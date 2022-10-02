Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,163 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

PTLC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 511,443 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.

