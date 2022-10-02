Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 39.6% in September

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 23,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GGB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 10,257,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,070,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gerdau by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 122,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

