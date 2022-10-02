GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi Sells 27,484 Shares

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total transaction of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,288,139.10.

TSE:GFL traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 380,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.57 and a 1-year high of C$54.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.15. The company has a market cap of C$11.56 billion and a PE ratio of -35.12.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.04%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

