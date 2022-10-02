GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,426.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GMO Payment Gateway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

Shares of GMYTF stock remained flat at 71.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12-month low of 64.10 and a 12-month high of 125.00.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

Featured Articles

