Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,703,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 6,804,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,434.0 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

ELKMF remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

