Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Hemp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GHMP remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 8,500,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Good Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
About Good Hemp
