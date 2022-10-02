Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Hemp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GHMP remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 8,500,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Good Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get Good Hemp alerts:

About Good Hemp

(Get Rating)

Read More

Good Hemp, Inc operates in the hemp and beverage industries in the United States. The company offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.