Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 933,430 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 828,101 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 738,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,535 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 566,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

GTPA stock remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Friday. 382,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,934. Gores Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Gores Technology Partners Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

