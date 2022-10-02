Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $647,827.21 and approximately $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.29 or 1.00027420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081866 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance (GFI) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

