Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $500.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

