GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ICLTF opened at 1.11 on Friday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of 1.09 and a 1 year high of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut GreenFirst Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

