Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 41.5% in September

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Grove Collaborative

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 145,344 shares of company stock worth $694,737 in the last three months.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,039,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $2.24 on Friday. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.