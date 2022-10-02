H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 789,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HISJF traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

