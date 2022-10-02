H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 9,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

H World Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. H World Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in H World Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About H World Group

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

