Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at €154.20 ($157.35) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.40.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.