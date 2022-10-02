Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. 2,375,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,395. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.37%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,749,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,400,000 after purchasing an additional 114,320 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,480,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

