HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1531 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $35.78.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
