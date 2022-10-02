HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1531 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

