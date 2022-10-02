Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

