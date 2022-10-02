Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 279 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after buying an additional 254,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 225,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.