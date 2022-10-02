Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 726 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

