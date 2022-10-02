Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,354 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after buying an additional 195,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after buying an additional 247,908 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

