Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 360,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,868,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

