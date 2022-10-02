Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $122.93 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.