Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPREGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Separately, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

JPRE stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66.

