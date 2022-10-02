Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Separately, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

JPRE stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.