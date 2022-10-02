Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,901 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $74,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

