Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VTI stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

