Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 814,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 141,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,623. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

