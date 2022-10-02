Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE HRTG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.37.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

