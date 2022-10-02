Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 633,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,659. The company has a market capitalization of $638.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

