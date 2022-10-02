HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,166,000. Crescent Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned 0.06% of Crescent Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $20,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 201,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 118,330 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRGY opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 2.47. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

In related news, CAO Todd Falk bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, CAO Todd Falk acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Conner acquired 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,671.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at $40,671.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 79,916 shares of company stock worth $1,275,408. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

