HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.48 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

