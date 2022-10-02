HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 38,867 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned 0.15% of Impinj as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Price Performance

PI stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $84,005.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,086,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $138,738.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $84,005.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,086,950.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,642 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,933. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

