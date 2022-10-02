HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 7,893 The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $73,976.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

