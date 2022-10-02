HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

