HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $3.67 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after buying an additional 469,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.1 %

Hess stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $131.43.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

