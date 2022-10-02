HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $231.06 Million in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,683,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,056,000. Exagen comprises 24.2% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned about 0.17% of Exagen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 25.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Exagen Stock Performance

XGN stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 85.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.