HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $3.37 Million in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned approximately 0.08% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

