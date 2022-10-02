HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $6.04 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 6,984.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 354,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after purchasing an additional 335,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

