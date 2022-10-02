HighTower Trust Services LTA Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

