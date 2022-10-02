HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 207 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.