HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $2.16 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 269.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 155.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 371,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at $313,940,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,940,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

