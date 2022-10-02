HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $3.41 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.9 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.